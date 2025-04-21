BOEING Earnings Preview: Recent $BA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BOEING ($BA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $19,986,867,780 and earnings of -$1.29 per share.

BOEING Insider Trading Activity

BOEING insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759

MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $268,530

BOEING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,055 institutional investors add shares of BOEING stock to their portfolio, and 887 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOEING Government Contracts

We have seen $19,519,861,430 of award payments to $BA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BOEING Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 01/13.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $15,000 on 10/24.

BOEING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

BOEING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $215.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Douglas Harned from Bernstein set a target price of $169.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $200.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $200.0 on 10/24/2024

