Boeing does not see immediate need to raise cash with new debt

SEATTLE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N does not see the need to add to liquidity through additional debt offerings to manage the downturn in global aviation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, chief financial officer Greg Smith said on Wednesday.

Smith also told a conference that "priority one" for Boeing would be paying down its debt and getting its balance sheet back in order when the industry recovers.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chris Reese)

