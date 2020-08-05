Companies
BA

Boeing does not see immediate need to raise cash with new debt

Contributor
Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Boeing Co does not see the need to add to liquidity through additional debt offerings to manage the downturn in global aviation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, chief financial officer Greg Smith said on Wednesday.

SEATTLE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N does not see the need to add to liquidity through additional debt offerings to manage the downturn in global aviation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, chief financial officer Greg Smith said on Wednesday.

Smith also told a conference that "priority one" for Boeing would be paying down its debt and getting its balance sheet back in order when the industry recovers.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chris Reese)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular