Boeing does not expects all-new jets before mid-2030s

Corrects typographical error in headline

DOHA, May 23 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Tuesday said that planemakers were unlikely to introduce all-new jet designs before the mid-2030s, citing the pace of emerging propulsion and wing technology.

However, Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told a conference he would advise planemakers Boeing, Airbus AIR.PA and Embraer EMBR3.SA to "start looking now" at sustainable new platforms.

Both executives were speaking in a panel at the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills Editing by Tim Hepher and David Goodman)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.