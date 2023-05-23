News & Insights

Boeing does not expects all-new jets before mid-2030s

Credit: REUTERS/Alwyn Scott

May 23, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by Andrew Mills for Reuters ->

Corrects typographical error in headline

DOHA, May 23 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Tuesday said that planemakers were unlikely to introduce all-new jet designs before the mid-2030s, citing the pace of emerging propulsion and wing technology.

However, Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told a conference he would advise planemakers Boeing, Airbus AIR.PA and Embraer EMBR3.SA to "start looking now" at sustainable new platforms.

Both executives were speaking in a panel at the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg.

