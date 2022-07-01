Companies
Boeing disappointed after China's top three airlines buy 300 Airbus planes

Nathan Gomes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 1 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Friday "it is disappointing that geopolitical differences continue to constrain U.S. aircraft exports" while responding to China's three biggest state-owned airlines buying 300 jets from French planemaker Airbus SE AIR.PA.

The U.S. planemaker added that it continued to urge a productive dialogue between the U.S. and China governments.

