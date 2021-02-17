Boeing Directors Art Collins, Susan Schwab To Retire From Board

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) Wednesday announced that directors Arthur Collins Jr. and Susan Schwab will retire from the board when their terms expire. Both of them will not seek reelection in the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.

The board also named chairs to its six board committees, to take effect following the yearly voting for the election of directors at Boeing's annual shareholder meeting, which is scheduled to occur on April 20.

"We are grateful for Art and Susan's distinguished service on our board," said Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner. "Boeing has benefited enormously from their committed and dedicated service."

Collins joined the board in 2007 and most recently chaired the Compensation Committee and served as a member of the Governance, Organization and Nominating Committee. Schwab joined the board in 2010 and most recently served as a member of the Compensation Committee, and the Governance, Organization and Nominating Committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.