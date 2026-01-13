Markets
BA

Boeing Delivers Total Of 160 Commercial Airplanes In Q4

January 13, 2026 — 08:42 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Boeing Company (BA) announced that it delivered a total of 160 commercial airplanes in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 600 across the full year.

In its Commercial Airplanes programs, Boeing delivered 117 of the 737 aircraft, 10 of the 767, 6 of the 777, and 27 of the 787 during the quarter.

Within Defense, Space & Security programs, Boeing delivered 5 new AH-64 Apache helicopters and 14 remanufactured Apaches in the fourth quarter. The company also delivered 2 new CH-47 Chinooks and 2 renewed Chinooks in the quarter. Other quarterly deliveries included 2 F-15 models, 2 F/A-18 models, 5 KC-46 tankers, 3 MH-139 helicopters, and 2 P-8 models.

Altogether, Boeing's defense, space, and security programs accounted for 37 deliveries in the fourth quarter and 131 deliveries for the full year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.