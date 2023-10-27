Boeing delivers first reworked 737 MAX after latest supplier defect

By Valerie Insinna

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Boeing has begun deliveries of reworked 737 MAXs that were fixed following the discovery of a new supplier defect in August, a Boeing spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The manufacturing error, which is not a safety of flight issue, involves elongated, misdrilled holes on certain aft pressure bulkheads built by Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N.

Earlier this month, the U.S. planemaker expanded the scope of inspections to include hand-drilled holes that were not originally checked during the rework process, as well as those drilled by an automated machine.

A source familiar said the first reworked plane had been delivered on Thursday.

Boeing declined to specify which airline had accepted the reworked aircraft.

Boeing shares were flat in afternoon trading Friday.

The issue has stymied some 737 MAX deliveries, which fell to a mere 15 planes in September and are expected to remain around that level in October. It has also slowed Boeing's progress in ramping up 737 production from 31 to 38 jets per month, which is now expected to occur by the end of the year.

On Wednesday, Boeing confirmed it has lowered its 737 delivery expectations from 400-450 jets this year to 375-400 aircraft due to the problem.

With only 286 of the 737s handed over to customers through the first nine months of the year, Boeing will have to pick up the pace on deliveries in the last two months of the year.

"While a setback, we'll regain our momentum as we progress through the issue," Chief Financial Officer Brian West said during an earnings call.

Boeing has said the issue affects its bestselling MAX 8 and forces the company to do time-consuming x-ray examinations of 165 planes to ensure holes are properly sized. It does not impact the larger MAX 9.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it has retained the authority to issue airworthiness certificates for every 737 MAX, which means that every aircraft is inspected by the regulator before delivery.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)

