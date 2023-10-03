News & Insights

Boeing Delivers First Boeing 777 Freighter To Silk Way West Airlines

October 03, 2023 — 08:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) announced Tuesday that cargo carrier Silk Way West Airlines has taken delivery of the first Boeing 777 Freighter at Heydar Aliyev International Airport as part of its fleet modernization with five of these aircraft.

The airline becomes the newest operator of the world's largest, longest range and most capable twin-engine freighter. This will enable Silk Way West to increase its capacity and expand into new cargo markets.

Designed to integrate smoothly with existing cargo operations, the 777 Freighter will provide Azerbaijan-based Silk Way West with enhanced efficiency and operational flexibility, with a range of 9,200 kilometers and carrying a maximum structural payload of 107,000 kilograms.

The enhanced fuel efficiency of the 777 Freighter, along with the airline's recent selection of the 777-8 Freighter, will support the carrier's near- and long-term sustainability goals. The 777 Freighter is Boeing's top-selling freighter of all time.

