Boeing delivers first 787 Dreamliner since weeks-long delivery pause in February

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

March 16, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N on Thursday delivered a 787 Dreamliner to German airline Lufthansa, its first since the Federal Aviation Administration paused deliveries in late February.

A Boeing spokesperson confirmed the delivery to Reuters.

The FAA halted 787 deliveries on Feb. 23 due to a data analysis error related to the jet’s forward pressure bulkhead, which the company found after reviewing certification records.

The FAA said Boeing had addressed those concerns and on March 10 approved it to begin delivering 787s as early as this week.

The aircraft took off from Paine Field north of Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, landing in Frankfurt at 8:52 a.m. local time, flight data shows.

