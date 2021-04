(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) Tuesday reported that it delivered 77 commercial airplanes in the first quarter.

The company had delivered 59 commercial planes in the 4th quarter last year and 50 planes in the first quarter last year.

The company said it delivered 63 737s, one 747s, five 767s, six 777s and 2 787s.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.