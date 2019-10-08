Boeing Delivers 63 Airplanes In Q3

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) Tuesday reported that it delivered 63 airplanes in the third quarter.

The aircraft company delivered 5 737 jets, 10 767s, 12 777s and 35 787s in the quarter.

For the nine-month period, Boeing delivered 302 airplanes.

Boeing also delivered 17 new AH-64 Apache and 21 re-manufactured AH-64 Apache in the third quarter.

Boeing is currently struggling after all of its 737 MAX aircraft were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration in March following crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia killing 346 people.

