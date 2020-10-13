Markets
Boeing Delivers 28 Jets In Q3

(RTTNews) - Boeing Company (BA) Tuesday announced that it delivered 28 commercial airplanes during the third quarter of 2020.

"We continue to work closely with our customers around the globe, understanding their near-term and longer term fleet needs, aligning supply and demand while navigating the significant impact this global pandemic continues to have on our industry," said Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer.

The aviation giant delivered 13 787 jets, 5 777 jets and 6 767s.

"We're taking actions to resize, reshape and transform our business to preserve liquidity, adapt to the new market reality and ensure that we deliver the highest standards of safety and quality as we position our company to be more resilient for the long term. Our diverse portfolio, including our government services, defense and space programs, continues to provide some stability as we adapt and rebuild stronger for the other side of the pandemic."

