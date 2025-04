(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) Tuesday announced delivery of 130 commercial airplanes for the first quarter of 2025. This includes 105 737s and 13 787s.

Total deliveries in defense, space and security programs were 26. This includes 11 remanufactured AH-64 Apache.

