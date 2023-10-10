News & Insights

Boeing Delivers 105 Airplanes In Q3

October 10, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boeing Company (BA) Tuesday announced that it delivered 105 commercial airplanes during the third quarter of 2023.

For the year-to-date period, the company delivered a total of 371 Boeing commercial airplanes.

The company said it delivered 70 Boeing 737 airplanes in the third quarter, and 286 during the year-to-date period.

BA is currently trading at $192.36, up $3.87 or 2.05%, on the NYSE. The stock has traded between $124.17 and $243.10 in the past 52-week period.

