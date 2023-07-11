News & Insights

Boeing Delivered 136 Commercial Aircraft In Q2

July 11, 2023 — 11:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced total delivery of 136 commercial flights in the second quarter. Out of which 103 were 737, twenty were 787, eight were 767 and the remaining five aircraft were 777. In the Defence segment, the company delivered 16 AH-64 Apache and six new Apache.

For the full year 2023, the company would deliver a total of 266 commercial flights.

The company has scheduled to announce the second quarter results on July 26.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
