Boeing Defense Workers Plan To Strike Aug. 1

(RTTNews) - About 2,500 members of a union that represents three Boeing Co. defense locations in the St. Louis area rejected the company's current contract offer and will strike at all three St. Louis area locations, starting on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The plants on strike include St. Louis, St. Charles, Mo., and Mascoutah, Ill. Boeing locations.

It cannot accept a contract that is not fair and equitable, as this company continues to make billions of dollars each year off the backs of hardworking members, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 said in a statement on Sunday.

The union alleged that Boeing previously took away a pension from its members, and now the company is unwilling to adequately compensate its members' 401(k) plan. It will not allow the company to put its members' hard-earned retirements in jeopardy.

IAM members at District Lodge 837 build and produce the world's best weapons and military aircraft, including the F-15, F-18, T-7A trainer, and the MQ-25 unmanned refueler.

