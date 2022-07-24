Markets
BA

Boeing Defense Workers Plan To Strike Aug. 1

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - About 2,500 members of a union that represents three Boeing Co. defense locations in the St. Louis area rejected the company's current contract offer and will strike at all three St. Louis area locations, starting on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The plants on strike include St. Louis, St. Charles, Mo., and Mascoutah, Ill. Boeing locations.

It cannot accept a contract that is not fair and equitable, as this company continues to make billions of dollars each year off the backs of hardworking members, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 said in a statement on Sunday.

The union alleged that Boeing previously took away a pension from its members, and now the company is unwilling to adequately compensate its members' 401(k) plan. It will not allow the company to put its members' hard-earned retirements in jeopardy.

IAM members at District Lodge 837 build and produce the world's best weapons and military aircraft, including the F-15, F-18, T-7A trainer, and the MQ-25 unmanned refueler.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular