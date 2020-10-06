Boeing Cuts 10-year Aircraft Demand Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) Tuesday cut its 10-year forecast for new aircraft demand, as the jet maker expects coronavirus pandemic to continue to impact sales.

Boeing now projects demand for 18,350 planes commercial planes worth $2.9 trillion over the next 10 years, an 11% drop from its forecast a year ago.

"While this year has been unprecedented in terms of its disruption to our industry, we believe that aerospace and defense will overcome these near-term challenges, return to stability and emerge with strength," said Boeing Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen.

Airlines globally have begun to recover from a greater than 90% decline in passenger traffic and revenue early this year, but a full recovery will take years, according to the outlook.

In the longer term, with key industry drivers expected to remain stable, the commercial fleet is forecasted to return to its growth trend, generating demand for more than 43,000 new airplanes in the 20-year forecast time period.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the airline industry as most country continue to impose travel restrictions.

