Boeing considers potential 10% cut to workforce - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is considering a plan to cut its workforce by about 10%, which could involve buyouts, early retirements and involuntary layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The potential job cuts are expected to largely target Boeing's commercial arm, which has been under strain due to the crisis in the global airline industry, the report said.

The planemaker declined to a Reuters request for comment.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Boeing has been suspending production at various plants, including the manufacturing of its 787 airplane at its facilities in South Carolina.

Last week, the U.S. planemaker's Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun outlined a plan of voluntary layoffs for employees, while warning that the pandemic would have a lasting impact on the aerospace industry.

The company had earlier freezed hiring and overtime pay except in certain critical areas to preserve cash.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

