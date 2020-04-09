Companies
Boeing considers potential 10% cut to workforce - WSJ

Boeing Co is considering a plan to cut its workforce by about 10%, which could involve buyouts, early retirements and involuntary layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The potential job cuts are expected to largely target Boeing's commercial arm.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment outside office hours.

