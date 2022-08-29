Boeing Confirms Receipt Of Order For Eight More 767 Freighters From UPS

(RTTNews) - Aircraft maker Boeing Co. (BA) announced Monday an order from package delivery company United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) for eight more 767 Freighters. The incremental order will increase UPS's 767 Freighter fleet to 108 airplanes, enabling the global carrier to further modernize and sustainably grow its fleet.

UPS will begin taking delivery of these new airplanes in 2025, with an additional 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) entering service in late 2023. This purchase builds on UPS's order for 19 767 Freighters in December 2021.

Based on the 767-300ER passenger jet, the 767 Freighter carries up to 52.4 tonnes of revenue cargo with intercontinental range, serving as a flexible platform for long-haul, regional and feeder markets.

UPS was the launch customer for the 767 Freighter in 1995 and has purchased a total of 108 of the model. The carrier currently operates 238 Boeing freighters including the 747, 757, 767 and MD-11.

