Boeing Confirms Order For Four 777 Freighters From Atlas Air Worldwide - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) announced Thursday an order for four 777 Freighters. The order, placed in December, rounds out a record-setting 2021 for Boeing's freighter family including new-production and converted models.

Boeing has forecast that the global freighter fleet will grow by 70% in the next 20 years, with freight carriers such as Atlas Air supporting a rapidly expanding global e-commerce business and evolving supply chains.

Boeing's market-leading 777 Freighter is the world's largest, longest-range and most capable twin-engine freighter, with the lowest trip cost and highest reliability of any large freighter.

Through November, Boeing had surpassed the previous freighter record including 80 orders for new production freighters and more than 80 orders for converted models. The company will announce full-year 2021 orders and deliveries on January 11.

Atlas Air currently has 14 777s and is the world's largest operator of 747 Freighters, with 49 in its fleet. The cargo and passenger carrier also operates a fleet of 767 and 737 airplanes.

