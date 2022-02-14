Commodities
Boeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies - exec

Chen Lin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA

Boeing Co is confident of working through any potential disruption in titanium supplies due to its "very diverse" supply base, a senior executive at the U.S. manufacturer said on Monday.

Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA VSMO.MM for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking.

"We've got a very diverse titanium supply now," Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stan Deal told reporters in a briefing ahead of the Singapore Airshow, which starts on Tuesday.

"I will tell you that diversity gives us an opportunity to work through any disruption in the supply chain relative to titanium."

Industry sources said Western aerospace firms have been increasing inventory or diversifying sources of supply since 2014 when Russia was sanctioned for its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, even though titanium was not directly targeted.

Their situation has been made easier by the fact that fewer jets are being assembled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, giving them opportunities to stockpile reserves.

