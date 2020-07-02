Boeing communications chief resigns over decades-old article on women in combat

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE, July 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's BA.N communications chief Niel Golightly has resigned his position, the company said on Thursday, following an employee's complaint over an article the former U.S. military pilot wrote 33 years ago arguing women should not serve in combat.

"My article was a 29-year-old Cold War navy pilot's misguided contribution to a debate that was live at the time," Golightly said in a statement accompanying Boeing's announcement.

"My argument was embarrassingly wrong and offensive. The article is not a reflection of who I am; but nonetheless I have decided that in the interest of the company I will step down," Golightly said.

Golightly's departure after just six months on the job followed the board's review of an internal anonymous ethics complaint that flagged his article. He decided to step down after discussions with Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun and others, Golightly told employees in an internal email seen by Reuters.

His resignation comes at a time when U.S. employers have been more responsive to sex and racial discrimination, fueled in part by the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and anti-racism activism provoked by killings of Black men by police.

Although changes in communications leadership rarely make news, the position has taken on greater significance as Boeing battles to restore its brand and reputation following the grounding of its 737 MAX after two fatal crashes.

The planemaker is now looking for its fourth head of communications, one of the industry's highest-profile brand management jobs, in less than three years.

Golightly declined to comment beyond the statement issued by Boeing.

According to an excerpt on the U.S. Naval Institute website, the December 1987 article titled "No Right to Fight" said: "At issue is not whether women can fire M-60s, dogfight MiGs, or drive tanks. Introducing women into combat would destroy the exclusively male intangibles of war fighting and the feminine images of what men fight for - peace, home, family."

Golightly told staff in an email on Thursday that the exclusion of women at the time was "government policy and broadly supported in society. It was also wrong."

