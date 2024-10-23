News & Insights

The Boeing Co. Q3 Loss Increases

October 23, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$6.170 billion, or -$9.97 per share. This compares with -$1.636 billion, or -$2.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.989 billion or -$10.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $17.840 billion from $18.104 billion last year.

The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$6.170 Bln. vs. -$1.636 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$9.97 vs. -$2.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $17.840 Bln vs. $18.104 Bln last year.

RTTNews
