The Boeing Co. Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$123 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$343 million, or -$0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $19.496 billion from $16.569 billion last year.

The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$123 Mln. vs. -$343 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.16 vs. -$0.56 last year. -Revenue: $19.496 Bln vs. $16.569 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.