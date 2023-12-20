News & Insights

Companies
BA

Boeing closer to resuming China 737 MAX deliveries after regulator nod -report

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

December 20, 2023 — 08:05 pm EST

Written by Kanishka Singh, Costas Pitas, Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

Adds comment requests in paragraph 5

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N has won a key clearance from China's aviation regulator, moving it a step closer to resuming deliveries of 737 MAX aircraft to the country after a more than four-year freeze, trade publication The Air Current said on Wednesday.

Individual aircraft deliveries to China that were suspended in 2019 after two deadly crashes still need approval from China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the report said.

"We continue to support our customers in China and will be ready to deliver for our customers when that time comes," Boeing said in a statement.

The deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Dec. 8 told a Boeing executive in Beijing the airplane maker was welcome to deepen its development in the Chinese market, Reuters reported. The Air Current, citing unnamed sources, said the regulator's clearance was granted that day.

The CAAC and NDRC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Chinese imports of the MAX, Boeing's most profitable product, have been suspended since it was grounded worldwide in 2019. Safety bans have been lifted, with MAX aircraft delivered before the grounding already flying inside China, but new deliveries have remained on hold.

A 737 MAX designated for China Southern Airlines 600029.SS flew from Boeing Field in Seattle to Boeing's nearby facility in Moses Lake, Washington, and back on Wednesday afternoon, according to data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

Analysts from Jefferies and Deutsche Bank said in investor notes that it appeared to be a customer acceptance flight - a test flight operated by an airline pilot that occurs before delivery.

For Boeing, restarting deliveries would symbolize the re-opening of doors to one of the world's most important aerospace markets, which Boeing projects will compose 20% of the world’s aircraft demand through 2042.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Costas Pitas and Valerie Insinna in Washington; Additional reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jamie Freed)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.