Boeing close to finalizing 737 MAX deal with Japan Airlines - Bloomberg News

Adds JAL comment, details from the report

March 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is close to sealing an order from Japan Airlines Co (JAL) <9201.T> for at least 20 of its 737 MAX planes, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The order will likely be a combination of smaller MAX 8 jets and some of Boeing's larger MAX 10 planes, the report said.

JAL was also in talks with Airbus SE AIR.PA, but is considering going with Boeing, the report said, adding that the deal may close by the end of March.

A JAL spokesperson said they were still negotiating the deal and refused to provide more details.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Devika Syamnath)

