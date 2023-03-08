Companies
BA

Boeing close to finalizing 737 MAX deal with Japan Airlines - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

March 08, 2023 — 05:18 am EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Adds JAL comment, details from the report

March 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is close to sealing an order from Japan Airlines Co (JAL) <9201.T> for at least 20 of its 737 MAX planes, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The order will likely be a combination of smaller MAX 8 jets and some of Boeing's larger MAX 10 planes, the report said.

JAL was also in talks with Airbus SE AIR.PA, but is considering going with Boeing, the report said, adding that the deal may close by the end of March.

A JAL spokesperson said they were still negotiating the deal and refused to provide more details.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Devika Syamnath)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.