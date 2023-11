(RTTNews) - Shares of The Boeing Company (BA) are rising more than 4% Monday morning after announcing $52 billion order from Emirates airline for 95 Boeing aircrafts.

BA, currently at $204.96, has traded in the range of $168.52 - $243.10 in the last 1 year.

