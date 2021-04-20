Companies
Boeing CFO Smith to retire in July

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC JOHNSON

Boeing Co said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will retire in July.

The U.S. planemaker also said the maximum retirement age for Chief Executive David Calhoun has been extended to 70 years from 65 years.

