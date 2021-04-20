Boeing CFO Smith to retire in July

April 20 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will retire in July.

The U.S. planemaker also said the maximum retirement age for Chief Executive David Calhoun has been extended to 70 years from 65 years.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.