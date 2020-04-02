Boeing CEO sees lasting impact of coronavirus pandemic on aerospace industry -memo

April 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Thursday the coronavirus pandemic was going to have a lasting impact on the global aerospace industry, as he outlined steps for a voluntary layoff plan for employees.

"It will take time for the aerospace industry to recover from the crisis," Calhoun said in a memo, adding that the company will "need to balance the supply and demand accordingly as the industry goes through the recovery process for years to come."

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.