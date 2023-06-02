News & Insights

Boeing CEO says resolving supply chain constraints is 'frustratingly slow'

June 02, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co. BA.N CEO Dave Calhoun on Friday said progress on resolving supply chain problems has been "frustratingly slow" even as airlines' demand for planes has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

Boeing has seen progress in certain elements of its supply chain, such as engine forgings and castings, Calhoun said.

But the ability for aircraft makers like Boeing and European rival Airbus AIR.PAto meet customer demand for new planes will still be constrained "five years from now," he added.

"We've got to be smart about how we manage supply against that demand spike," Calhoun said at the Bernstein annual strategic decisions conference.

