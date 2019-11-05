Commodities

Boeing CEO Muilenburg 'has done everything right' says chairman

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N Chairman Dave Calhoun said on Tuesday that the company's board believes Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg "has done everything right" just days after he came under attack from U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill after two fatal crashes involving Boeing 737 MAX airliners.

"He has our confidence," Calhoun said of the board, adding that Muilenburg in a conversation on Saturday offered to give up significant compensation for 2019. The board stripped Muilenburg of his chairman title last month.

