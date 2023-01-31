Companies
Boeing CEO hints at higher jet output, optimistic on China

Credit: REUTERS/David Ryder

January 31, 2023 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N Chief Executive Dave Calhoun pointed toward future increases in narrow-body jet production and voiced hopes that an upcoming visit to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would lead eventually to "robust" plane orders.

Asked on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday whether plans to open a new 737 MAX assembly line in Boeing's Everett, Washington, plant represented a "down-payment on higher production," Calhoun said "yes," but did not give estimates beyond Boeing's existing target for 50 jets a month.

