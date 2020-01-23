Companies

Boeing CEO expects to resume 737 MAX production before mid-year

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told reporters on Wednesday the U.S. planemaker expects to resume 737 MAX production months before its forecasted mid-year return to service and said it did not plan to suspend or cut its dividend.

