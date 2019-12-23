Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns; Names David Calhoun CEO And President

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co (BA) said Monday that its chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg has resigned from the company, effective immediately. The company's chief financial officer Greg Smith will serve as interim chief executive officer during the brief transition period.

The company, who has been reeling under the impact of the two crashes related to the 737 Max, said that it has appointed its current Chairman David Calhoun as chief executive officer and president, effective January 13, 2020. Calhoun will remain a member of the Board.

In addition, Board member Lawrence Kellner will become non-executive Chairman of the Board effective immediately.

The new leadership will bring renewed commitment to transparency and better communication with regulators and customers in safely returning the 737 MAX to service, the company said in a statement.

The 737 Max aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide in March this year following two deadly crashes within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.

