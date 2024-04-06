Boeing CEO David Calhoun's 2023 Total Compensation Up 45% To $32.77 Mln

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) revealed in a regulatory filing that its President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun received a 2023 total compensation that was about 45 percent higher than the prior year, while his base salary remained unchanged in 2023 as well as 2022.

David Calhoun received a total compensation of $32.77 million, including base salary and stock awards in 2023, compared to the $22.60 million he received last year, and $21.17 million he got in 2021.

The total compensation received by Calhoun in 2023 includes $1.40 million as base salary, $30.23 million as stock awards, and all other compensations of $1.14 million.

Last month, Dave Calhoun, Boeing's CEO since January 13, 2020, announced his decision to step down from the role at the end of 2024.

