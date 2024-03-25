News & Insights

Boeing CEO Calhoun to step down at end of 2024

Credit: REUTERS/VALERIE INSINNA

March 25, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by Abhijith Ganapavaram for Reuters ->

March 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Monday that CEO Dave Calhoun would step down from his position at the end of 2024.

The planemaker also said that Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, would retire and Stephanie Pope would lead the business, effective immediately.

Boeing shares were up 2.2% in premarket trading

