Boeing calls EU tariff decision 'disappointing,' urges moves to resolve dispute

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing Co BA. said the European Union's decision to slap 15% tariffs on Boeing planes and other U.S. goods was "disappointing and surprising," and urged its rival Airbus AIR.PA and Brussels to work to resolve the trade dispute.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.