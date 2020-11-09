Boeing calls EU tariff decision 'disappointing,' urges moves to resolve dispute
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing Co BA. said the European Union's decision to slap 15% tariffs on Boeing planes and other U.S. goods was "disappointing and surprising," and urged its rival Airbus AIR.PA and Brussels to work to resolve the trade dispute.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)
((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryBA AIR
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Companies Videos
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE- Albemarle, Barrick Gold, Qualcomm, Nikola, Canopy Growth
- Southwest pilots seek changes to 737 MAX runaway stabilizer procedure
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tricida, Cancer Genetics, Penumbra Inc
- Dubai Aerospace targets more lease-back deals as airlines struggle through pandemic