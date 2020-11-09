Companies
BA

Boeing calls EU tariff decision 'disappointing,' urges moves to resolve dispute

Contributor
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

U.S. planemaker Boeing Co said the European Union's decision to slap 15% tariffs on Boeing planes and other U.S. goods was "disappointing and surprising," and urged its rival Airbus and Brussels to work to resolve the trade dispute.

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing Co BA. said the European Union's decision to slap 15% tariffs on Boeing planes and other U.S. goods was "disappointing and surprising," and urged its rival Airbus AIR.PA and Brussels to work to resolve the trade dispute.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA AIR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular