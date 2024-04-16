News & Insights

Markets
BA

Boeing Buys Sustainable Fuel To Support 2024 US Commercial Operations

April 16, 2024 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA), Tuesday announced the company's largest annual purchase of 9.4 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel or SAF to support its 2024 U.S. commercial operations.

The blended SAF will be sourced from EPIC Fuels and Avfuel, with contributions of 2.5 million and 1.5 million gallons from Neste, respectively. It will be used in Boeing's ecoDemonstrator program and for other commercial operational flights across the U.S.

The aviation company noted that the use of blended SAF could reduce carbon emission to a certain level, whereas the unblended SAF could reduce up to 85 percent of emissions.

Currently, Boeing's stock is trading at $168.02, up 0.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.