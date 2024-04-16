Boeing Buys Sustainable Fuel To Support 2024 US Commercial Operations

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA), Tuesday announced the company's largest annual purchase of 9.4 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel or SAF to support its 2024 U.S. commercial operations.

The blended SAF will be sourced from EPIC Fuels and Avfuel, with contributions of 2.5 million and 1.5 million gallons from Neste, respectively. It will be used in Boeing's ecoDemonstrator program and for other commercial operational flights across the U.S.

The aviation company noted that the use of blended SAF could reduce carbon emission to a certain level, whereas the unblended SAF could reduce up to 85 percent of emissions.

Currently, Boeing's stock is trading at $168.02, up 0.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

