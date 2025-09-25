Boeing Boosts Central Asia Reach With 22 Dreamliner Order

The Boeing Company BA has recently received an order from Uzbekistan Airways to deliver up to 22 (14 firm orders for the 787-9 and options for 8 more) 787 Dreamliner aircraft. This order, marking the largest one placed by this Central-Asian airline, should duly bolster Boeing Commercial Airplane (“BCA”) unit’s international revenues in the near future.

What’s Favoring Boeing?

As global air passenger traffic is rising rapidly, airlines worldwide are rapidly expanding their fleets amid an increasing number of aging aircraft. This is driving the demand for fuel-efficient jets like the 787 Dreamliner.



Impressively, in August 2025, Korean Air announced its intent to purchase 103 of Boeing's fuel-efficient family of airplanes, which included 25 787-10s. In July, Gulf Air agreed to purchase 12 787 Dreamliner jets with options for six more.



The latest order win from Uzbekistan Airways is yet another bright example of the stable demand that Boeing’s Dreamliner product line continues to enjoy worldwide, as carriers seek long-haul flexibility and fuel efficiency.



In particular, the latest contract will not only strengthen Boeing's presence in the Central Asian aerospace market but also create opportunities for it to provide aftermarket maintenance and services for the aircraft sold, generating long-term revenues for its Global Services business segment.

What Lies Ahead?

Looking ahead, according to Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook, the company anticipates that the world will need 43,600 new commercial airplanes through 2044, supported by an expected annual passenger traffic growth of 4.2% over the next 20 years. This should continue to fuel demand for Boeing-built commercial planes, such as the 737 and 777, in addition to the 787, thereby significantly boosting the growth prospects of Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes segment.

Other Stocks to Gain

Apart from BA, other aerospace stocks that should benefit from the rapidly growing global air passenger traffic are mentioned below.



Airbus Group EADSY is Europe’s largest manufacturer of passenger aircraft, which includes the world's largest jetliner, the A380. The company has more than 12,000 commercial aircraft in service around the world.



EADSY’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 22.83%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pinned at $1.83, indicating a year-over-year increase of 26.2%.



Embraer S.A. ERJ is the third-largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft in the world. Its product portfolio of commercial jets includes E175-E2, E190-E2 and E195-E2.



ERJ’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.29%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $7.43 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16.2%.



Textron, Inc. TXT is a well-known manufacturer of business jets (through its Aviation business segment). Some of its products include Citation Longitude, Citation CJ3 GEN3 and Citation CJ4 Gen3.



TXT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.03%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $14.81 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.1%.

BA Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, shares of the company have risen 41.5% compared with the industry’s 14.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BA’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

