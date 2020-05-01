Boeing bonds reprice in secondary after jumbo issuance

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, May 1 (IFR) - Boeing bonds are trading erratically in the US secondary bond market a day after pricing a US$25bn seven-part bond that was the largest transaction of the year.

In early trading some of the tranches had widened out as much as 25bp from pricing levels, however by noon some of those same bonds had tightened as much as 75bp from Thursday's levels.

For example, the Boeing 4.875% 2025 priced at 450bp over Treasuries but was trading as low as 377bp over on Friday, according to MarketAxess data.

Meanwhile the 5.15% 2030 also priced at 450bp over Treasuries and was trading consistently wide of pricing levels as high as 475bp over.

Four of the seven tranches Boeing priced Thursday landed at 450bp over Treasuries with a flat curve and as the bonds get traded on the secondary shorter dated notes are receiving outsized demand.

Investor demand was strong initially as books built to US$54.6bn on what was initially talked as a US$10bn bond.

Ford Motor experienced similar under performance in the secondary market as investors looked to unload bigger than expected allocations on an upsized US$8bn deal, sold on April 17.

LIQUIDITY

Investors remain concerned Boeing could fall to high-yield given its Baa2/BBB-/BBB- ratings, but the upsized bond improves its liquidity position dramatically.

Moody's estimated on April 10 that Boeing would need US$30bn in external funding to get through the year.

It received US$13.8bn in a delayed-draw term loan, clawed back US$4.2bn by cancelling its planned joint venture with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer S.A. and with the US$25bn bond in the books has US$43bn in funding to get through the year and beyond.

As a result of the excess funding Boeing said late Thursday it no longer expects to raise additional funds through the capital markets "at this time", through the Federal Reserve's Corporate Credit Facility or through the Congressional stimulus package known as the CARES Act.

Credit rating agencies seem to have been caught off guard by the size of the new bond deal, which increases Boeing's debt load significantly, but CreditSights said it expects the ratings will be affirmed as liquidity triumphs over leverage.

"That said, high yield risk won't fully dissipate until Boeing can clear the 737 MAX regulatory hurdles," said the research firm.

"With Boeing now becoming part of the big bad BBB group, we expect bonds will continue to be volatile amid any risk retrenchment or on any incremental Boeing specific bad headlines."

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by David Bell)

