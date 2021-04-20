Boeing Board Extends Retirement Age For CEO Dave Calhoun - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA) said its Board has extended the company's age-65 standard retirement to age 70 for President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun. Calhoun, 64, has served as the company's President and CEO since Jan. 13, 2020. The Board's action extends the mandatory retirement age for Calhoun to April 1, 2028.

Boeing also announced that Executive Vice President, Enterprise Operations and Chief Financial Officer Gregory Smith has decided to retire from the company, effective July 9, 2021. The company is conducting a search for Smith's successor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.