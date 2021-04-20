Markets
BA

Boeing Board Extends Retirement Age For CEO Dave Calhoun - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA) said its Board has extended the company's age-65 standard retirement to age 70 for President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun. Calhoun, 64, has served as the company's President and CEO since Jan. 13, 2020. The Board's action extends the mandatory retirement age for Calhoun to April 1, 2028.

Boeing also announced that Executive Vice President, Enterprise Operations and Chief Financial Officer Gregory Smith has decided to retire from the company, effective July 9, 2021. The company is conducting a search for Smith's successor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular