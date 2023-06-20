Boeing Bags Order To Supply Eight 787-9 Dreamliners To China Airlines

(RTTNews) - Boeing Inc. (BA) said on Tuesday that it has finalized an order for eight 787-9 Dreamliners from China Airlines. The financial terms of the order are not known.

The Chinese company also becomes the newest 787-10 customer as it converts six 787-9s to the 787-10, to boost its capacity on regional network to meet growing passenger demand.

With this, the carrier will introduce 24 super-efficient 787s over the next several years, which will support the airline to cut fuel consumption and emissions by 20 percent.

The 787 family is selling at the highest rate in its history, receiving over 250 orders and commitments in the past six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.