Boeing Bags Order From Qatar Airways For 25 737 MAX Airplanes

(RTTNews) - Aerospace business Boeing (BA) and Qatar Airways on Thursday finalized an order for 25 737 MAX airplanes.

The order for 737-10, Boeing's largest and most efficient single-aisle jet, was announced by company leaders in a signing ceremony at the Farnborough International Airshow.

Seating up to 230 passengers with a range of 3,300 nautical miles, the 737-10 is the largest airplane in the 737 MAX family, offering greater fuel efficiency and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane in the industry. The jet can cover 99 percent of the world's single-aisle routes.

In January, Boeing and Qatar Airways had announced a Memorandum of Understanding for 737 MAX airplanes. In addition, the airline became the global launch customer for the new 777-8 Freighter, with an order for up to 50 freighters.

Shares of The Boeing Company are currently trading in pre-market at $157.95, down $0.43 or 0.27 percent from the previous close.

