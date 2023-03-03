Boeing Bags Order From Greater Bay Airlines For 15 737-9 Airplanes

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) announced on Friday that it has bagged an order for 15 737-9 airplanes from Greater Bay Airlines Limited or GBA, a Hong Kong-based low cost carrier. Financial terms of the order are not known.

The deal also includes a commitment for five 787 Dreamliners to support GBA's long-term plan to launch international long-haul service.

The airline also plans to bring in a number of additional 737-800s to meet its expansion needs before the arrival of the 737-9.

The 737-9 will support GBA's future fleet as it aims to operate more flights between Hong Kong and major cities in Asia and Mainland China.

A 737-9 is designed to seat over 190 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 3,300 nautical miles, offering added capacity and increased profitability to operators.

The airline plans to leverage the 737-9's enhanced capacity and range to lower trip costs and expand its network.

GBA, which commenced scheduled service in July 2022, is an all-Boeing carrier currently operating a fleet of three 737-800 jets with flights to four destinations, including Bangkok, Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.