News & Insights

Markets
BA

Boeing Bags Order For Seven 737-8 Jets From SCAT Airlines

November 14, 2023 — 04:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) said on Tuesday that it has bagged an order for seven 737-8 airplanes from SCAT Airlines, a Kazakh civil airline company, to expand its 737 MAX fleet.

The latest order will nearly double SCAT's 737 fleet as the airline looks to open new routes to European destinations.

With reduced fuel consumption, the 737-8 can carry up to 210 passengers depending on configuration and offers a range of up to 6,480 km or 3,500 nautical miles.

Based in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, SCAT serves a network of domestic and international destinations in the Commonwealth of Independent States and Central Asia.

SCAT was the first airline in Central Asia to fly the 737 MAX and currently operates three 737-8 and five 737-9 airplanes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.