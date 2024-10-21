News & Insights

Boeing Bags Order For 5 More 777 Freighters From Emirates SkyCargo

October 21, 2024 — 04:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) said on Monday that it has bagged an order from Emirates SkyCargo for five more Boeing 777 freighters. This builds on its earlier purchase of five Boeing 777 freighters.

This order brings Emirates' order book to 249 Boeing widebody airplanes, including 14 777 freighters.

Emirates SkyCargo plans to operate 21 777 Freighters in the coming years. This nearly doubles its current fleet of 11 freighters as the carrier continues to expand capacity.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates Airline and Group, said: "We're investing in new freighter aircraft to meet surging demand. Demand for Emirates' air cargo services has been booming. This reflects Dubai's growing prominence as a preferred and trusted global logistics hub."

Boeing's commercial market outlook forecasts an additional 2,845 freighters to enter service over the next 20 years to support rising global demand.

BA

