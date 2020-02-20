Boeing Bags Five-year U.S. Air Force Contract For Undisclosed Amount

(RTTNews) - Amid the ongoing troubles with its 737 MAX commercial planes grounding since March 2019, Boeing (BA) has secured a five-year U.S. Air Force contract to sustain and modernize the Global Decision Support System, or GDSS. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The contract was awarded to Tapestry Solutions, part of Boeing Global Services, which provides enterprise logistics software and services for global supply chains, mission planning, combat training and simulation systems. It has played a key role in the development, sustainment and enhancement of GDSS since 1992.

Under the contract, Tapestry will migrate the current GDSS platform to a cloud-hosted, DevOps environment. It will also integrate the next-generation software applications with GDSS.

GDSS is the principal command and control (C2) software platform that supports global Air Mobility Command (AMC) missions. GDSS will integrate military flight planning and operations tools to enhance interoperability and agility.

In October last year, Boeing had received a $2.6 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force to build 15 KC-46 multirole tanker aircraft, adding to the Air Force's earlier request for 179 KC-46 aircraft, which is a 767-based aerial refueling aircraft to replace its legacy tanker fleet.

In early 2018, Boeing also reached a new deal worth $3.9 billion with President Donald Trump for new next generation Air Force One.

Boeing has been reeling under the impact of the two crashes related to the 737 Max, its best-selling aircraft. The aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide in mid-March last year following two deadly crashes within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people. It has been working with global regulators in its bid to get back its hugely popular aircraft back to service.

