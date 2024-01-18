News & Insights

Boeing bags 150 MAX planes order from India's Akasa Air

January 18, 2024 — 12:31 am EST

Written by Aditi Shah for Reuters ->

HYDERABAD, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India's Akasa Air on Thursday announced an order for 150 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX narrowbody planes for expanding its domestic and international operations, as the budget carrier tries to cash in on the expansion in the world's fastest-growing aviation market.

This is the first major order announcement for Boeing's troubled MAX jetliner programme since a mid-air cabin panel blowout this month.

It remained unclear whether Akasa's order includes the MAX 9 version which has been largely grounded over the Alaska Airlines cabin panel blowout incident.

Indian airliners do not operate the 737 Max 9 aircraft.

Akasa's order was announced at the "Wings India" air show in the southern city of Hyderabad, which has attracted planemakers, airlines and government representatives as they make the most of the travel boom, with a greater focus on international routes.

Reuters was first to report details of Akasa's order earlier this month.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah, writing by Tanvi Mehta, editing by YP Rajesh)

