Boeing Bags $3.1 Bln Worth US Navy Contracts

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defense giant Boeing Co. has secured U.S. Navy contracts for Cruise Missile Systems with a combined value of $3.1 billion.

The contracts are for Harpoon and Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response or SLAM ER weapon systems in support of Foreign Military Sales or FMS. The U.S. Navy awarded about $2.6 billion worth contracts now, while the remainder were awarded previously.

Harpoon Block II features an autonomous, all-weather, over-the-horizon strike capability, and can be launched from aircraft, ships, submarines or by mobile coastal defense vehicles. Further, SLAM ER is a combat-proven, all-weather, over-the-horizon, precision-strike missile.

Cindy Gruensfelder, vice president, Boeing Weapons, said, "We are pleased to continue our long legacy of partnering with the Navy to build weapons that defend America and its international partners. These awards will not only extend production of the Harpoon program through 2026, they will also restart the production line for SLAM ER and ensure deliveries through 2028."

In October 2019, the company started the construction on a new 35,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility to support increased production for the Harpoon and SLAM ER programs. Construction is expected to be complete in 2021.

Boeing last delivered the SLAM ER weapon system in 2008.

The company, which is struggling with the issues related to its grounded 737 Max jets and Covid-19 pandemic, in late March received a $1.5 billion production contract from the U.S. Navy for the next trance of 18 P-8A Poseidon aircraft. These includes eight aircraft for the U.S. Navy, six for the Republic of Korea Navy and four for the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Boeing also received recently a contract to develop a SB>1 DEFIANT prototype for the U.S. Army's Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program.

The company is reportedly planning mass production of its unmanned Loyal Wingman fighter-like- jet by 2025. Further, Der Spiegel magazine in mid- April reported that Germany would order 45 fighter jets from Boeing to replace aging Tornado jets.

